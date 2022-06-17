Rezoning application for Jasmine Family Restaurant property in Colwood moves forward

A rendering of the purposed plan for the former Jasmine Family Restaurant property in Colwood. Council is considering rezoning the property, which fronts Island Highway. (Courtesy of WA Architects)

A zoning amendment could pave the way for the construction of 80 apartment units on the former Jasmine Family Restaurant property in Colwood.

At the June 13 council meeting, Colwood staff recommended an amendment be prepared for council consideration that would, if eventually approved, rezone 1752 Island Hwy. from commercial zoning to comprehensive development. Council agreed with the recommendation, putting the application by developer Groupe Denux on a path forward.

The proposed five-storey building would feature a mixture of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rental units, as well as 300 square metres of commercial retail space. It would also feature the required 100 parking stalls, 10 of which are allocated to commercial tenets, and 108 bicycle parking spots.

The commercial space would face Island Highway, in keeping with Colwood’s Official Community Plan for the area.

As part of the motion, several additional requirements were included as part of the rezoning application, such as a corresponding amendment to the city’s sign bylaw, that the developer provides the city with a professional traffic impact study before the first reading of the bylaw, and several early requirements for a potential development permit in the future.

If the rezoning application is approved, the developer would have to have a development permit also approved before construction can start on the proposed project.

The rezoning application will go before council for first reading at a later date.

