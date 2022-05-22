Campbell River Fire Department provided support to the ambulance crew at the site. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Fire Department provided support to the ambulance crew at the site. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Rider taken to hospital after Vancouver Island motocross crash

First responders debated using helicopter, but Campbell River area terrain proved challenging

Motocross racing took an unfortunate turn on Sunday as one of the riders crashed, requiring a response from ambulance, Campbell River Fire Department and the RCMP.

At around 2 p.m., a rider crashed after hitting a jump while on the course. The rider’s bike was seen flipping through the air, and immediately members of the crowd ran towards the crash site. The race was shut down, and on-site first aid responders attended to the man. Emergency services were called, and arrived on scene at around 2:30 p.m.

“Anytime EHS comes out here they tap us out to help just in case they need more man power, which in this case they did,” said Capt. Bruce Holbrook of the Campbell River Fire Department.

Crews originally were going to request a helicopter to remove the man, but due to the terrain of the course there was no safe place for the helicopter to land. The man was instead taken by ambulance to the Campbell River airport, where the helicopter would be waiting.

“Normally we would set up the landing zone for the helicopter after deal with them and where they want to go. In this case it’s the airport,” Holbrook said. “Usually we work with RCMP to try and figure the safest landing zone, but when you look at the terrain and stuff here and the sand it’s a bit of a challenge.”

The terrain also made extracting the man from the crash site to a safer area for the ambulance a challenge.

“We did have to pack him out a little bit to where we could actually drive into with the ambulance.”

While on scene the determination was that the man would be airlifted, Holbrook said that could change en route to the airport.

“Hopefully it’s only a few broken bones and he’ll be back racing in no time.”

RELATED: How I got the shot

Campbell River Motocross makes changes to outdoor track


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivermotor vehicle crashNews

 

A fellow rider returns the damaged bike to the pit area. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

A fellow rider returns the damaged bike to the pit area. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

First Aid workers and good samaritans await the ambulance’s arrival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

First Aid workers and good samaritans await the ambulance’s arrival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Cooling centres in Victoria, provincial alert system readying for extreme heat
Next story
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Just Posted

Mia Golden, a child, youth and family counsellor at Pacific Centre Family Services Association coordinates the Mobile Youth Service Team with Victoria Police Const. Gord Magee. (File - Black Press Media)
Youth violence a growing regional concern

Firefighters from Esquimalt and Victoria teamed up to supply, crate and load firefighting equipment for Ukraine. (Compassionate Resource Warehouse/Facebook)
Esquimalt warehouse pulls together trauma centres for war-torn Ukraine

Passersby have been able to enjoy a full view of the ocean and coast from the McNeill Bay bluff, thanks to major progress on the restoration of the shoreline. In March, Sirois and Gauthier transitioned from clearing invasive species along the bluff to “indefinitely” maintaining the area and its various native trees and shrubs. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Heavy lifting done for McNeill Bay bluff restoration

The front page of Vol. 17. No. 20 of the Goldstream Gazette from May 13, 1992. (Courtesy of Goldstream Gazette archives)
Back in the Day: Dog census, rodeo and light rapid transit