While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

On June 6 the employee was injured during the unloading of materials from a trailer

An investigation at Rio Tinto is underway after an employee was injured in an incident at the site in Kitimat earlier this month.

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one person in critical condition was taken by air ambulance to a Lower Mainland hospital.

“Every incident is one too many and we are investigating the cause of this incident, we want to be very clear: no task is crucial enough to put someone’s health and safety at risk,” a Rio Tinto spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company continues to be in contact with the man’s family to provide the required support.

The Northern Sentinel has reached out to WorkSafeBC for more details.

Previous story
B.C. dog chases off ‘scary-looking guy’ as RCMP seek fleeing suspect
Next story
Bear killed after multiple attacks on walkers in Pemberton

Just Posted

A recommendation to increase the tipping fee for garbage left behind by cruise ships from $157 per tonne to $500 by 2024 was approved at the Capital Regional District committee level and must be ratified by the full CRD board. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD committee supports increase in cruise ship garbage disposal fee

Grace Bartha works on her mandala at Carlton House in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Oak Bay piano brings generations together before the music even begins

The average monthly rent in Victoria last month of $1,870 for a one-bedroom unit was 13.4-per-cent higher than the same time in 2021, and was ninth-highest on a list of 35 Canadian cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
One-bedroom rent rises in May to an average of $1,870 a month in Victoria

Washington State Ferries said a return of the Sidney-Anacortes ferry run is not expected to resume until summer 2023 at the earliest. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney-Anacortes ferry won’t sail until summer 2023 at the earliest

Pop-up banner image ×