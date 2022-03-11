A used naloxone kit is seen on the sidewalk as paramedics from B.C. Ambulance respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A used naloxone kit is seen on the sidewalk as paramedics from B.C. Ambulance respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Rural B.C. communities record staggering toxic drug poisoning deaths in 1st month of 2022

Eleven recorded deaths in Kamloops in January made it the third most affected township

The year is off to a grim start in the ongoing toxic drug poisoning crisis, with 207 more British Columbians dying in January.

BC Coroners Service announced Friday (March 11) that January marked the fourth consecutive month in which more than 200 lives were lost to the illicit drug supply in the province. That is an average of 13 deaths every two days.

While illicit drug toxicity death rates remain high throughout the province, there have been notable increases in smaller and medium-sized communities. The 11 recorded deaths in Kamloops in January made it the third most affected township in B.C. behind only Vancouver and Surrey. And the 19 deaths recorded in Northern Health equates to a death rate of 74.5 per 100,000 residents, by far the highest rate of any health authority.

Stats show that illicit fentanyl, a powerful opioid, were found at “exteme levels” in 23 per cent of drug tests between November 2021 and January, compared to 13 per cent of results in April 2020 and October 2021.

ALSO READ: Lack of safe supply and evidence-based care at the core of B.C. drug deaths

“We know that illicit substances in our province are toxic and that those dependent on them are vulnerable to serious harms and death,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said. “Ensuring access to safer supply, establishing a substance use system of care, and turning the focus away from punishing and stigmatizing are critical steps to resolving this public health emergency.”

Earlier this week, a panel of experts released a report finding that prohibition on illicit drugs among substance users and a need for more evidence-based care were the two contributing factors in the continued staggering numbers of deaths in B.C.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

overdose

Previous story
Vancouver Island community forced to go to the polls twice this year
Next story
Overnight Malahat work postponed until next week

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department is investigating the death of an infant at Tillicum Mall March 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigating sudden death of infant at Saanich mall

The Malahat on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. This section was scheduled for resurfacing but work was postponed until late next week due to weather. (File photo courtesy BC Transportation)
Overnight Malahat work postponed until next week

Kyle Besler, president of the Greater Victoria BMX Association, said the upcoming season is especially exciting as it will mark the return of large provincial and national-level events which have been on pause during the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
National races to return this season to Colwood BMX track

Pauline Finn, executive director of the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea in Sidney, worked for almost 15 years for Science World British Columbia before coming to Sidney in 2018. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Calm, people-focused leadership guides Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea