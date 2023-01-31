Saanich appoints Brent Reems as district’s chief administrative officer

Reems, former director of building, bylaw, licensing and legal services, to serve five-year term

Brent Reems will serve a five-year term as Saanich’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Reems had previously been appointed to the interim role of CAO in February 2022. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich council has appointed Brent Reems to a five-year term as the district’s chief administrative officer (CAO).

Reems, who had been acting in the role since December 2021, was appointed as interim CAO in February 2022 for a 14-month period following an extensive recruitment process.

The CAO is responsible for bridging council and staff, plus supervising the daily operations throughout the municipality.

“Brent has a proven track record and has demonstrated effective leadership with a focus on transparency, clear communication and collaboration,” Mayor Dean Murdock said in a news release Tuesday. “Council is excited to continue working with him through our term.”

Reems first joined the district as its director of building, bylaw, licensing and legal services in 2017. He previously held positions at the Capital Regional District (CRD), the Office of the Ombudsperson and a private law firm. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Victoria, as well as a Master of Arts from Queen’s University.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to continue supporting council’s key priorities and the daily operations of the organization,” said Reems. “I look forward to working closely with council, staff and the community as we work to enhance the quality of life for Saanich residents.”

Reems’ next focus will be working with council on the development of its new strategic plan.

ALSO READ: ‘Unviable’: Saanich developer won’t slash project’s density in half like residents want

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichMunicipal GovernmentSaanich