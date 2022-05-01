Saanich emergency program officer Capt. Erin Stockill and secretary Paige Marshall demonstrate how to prepare a grab-and-go emergency kit. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

Saanich emergency program officer Capt. Erin Stockill and secretary Paige Marshall demonstrate how to prepare a grab-and-go emergency kit. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

Saanich Fire Department offers tips ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week

Take time between May 1 and 7 to learn about potential disasters, department says

Saanich residents are encouraged to create or rehearse emergency strategies to ensure their safety in the event of a community crisis, during Emergency Preparedness Week, May 1 to 7.

Having a plan to meet the needs of your household in the event of an emergency is easier than most think, District of Saanich Deputy Fire Chief Brock Henson said in a release. “We want to remind people that they are the expert on their family’s preparedness. Every household is unique, and community resilience starts with individuals and families.”

This year’s theme, Be Ready for Anything, further encourages residents to understand the range of natural disasters that could occur in Saanich and throughout Greater Victoria. They include tsunamis, earthquakes and landslides among others, each of which can present unique challenges for first responders and emergency aid.

The district recommends having enough provisions and necessary supplies to be self-sufficient for a minimum of seven days. To achieve this, the district recommends starting today and adding supplies, no matter how gradually. One item for a grab-and-go bag, such as a canned meal or roll of toilet paper, can be placed on the kitchen counter every day and moved to a bag only when the pile gets too big.

Building your kit in advance can reduce the strain of panic buying on Saanich’s supply chain in the event of an emergency, as well.

For more preparedness tips and Emergency Preparedness Week programming, visit saanich.ca/prepare.

READ ALSO: Saanich fire dispatch shares 9-1-1 tips for awareness week in B.C.

READ ALSO: 2019: 320 years since the ‘Big One’ doesn’t mean it’s overdue: Canada Research Chair

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichEmergency Preparedness

Previous story
Kevin Falcon takes Vancouver by-election for seat in B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Norm Wilcox in the #1 car. (Courtesy Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame)
Speedway legends establish Victoria Auto Racers Hall of Fame

Long-time CBC host Grant Lawrence joins musicians Kathryn Calder, Jay Malinowski and Ashleigh Ball on stage in Sidney on May 4 to celebrate the release of Return To Solitude, the long-awaited follow-up book to Lawrence’s bestselling debut. (Courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Grant Lawrence to regale Sidney audience with colourful tales of Desolation Sound

Saanich emergency program officer Capt. Erin Stockill and secretary Paige Marshall demonstrate how to prepare a grab-and-go emergency kit. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)
Saanich Fire Department offers tips ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week

The Township Community Art Council is auctioning off ‘Community,’ a painting created by three of this year’s artists in residence, to fundraise for the council’s Youth Mentorship Program. Bids are being accepted until May 6. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Community’ on the auction block in support of Esquimalt youth program