Saanich Gulf Island federal election riding retains Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich

The commission charged with proposing a new electoral map for British Columbia’s federal ridings will be in Victoria on Wednesday, June 8 for one of 27 public hearings in the province. The Saanich Peninsula (not seen on this map courtesy of Elections Canada) will remain part of Saanich-Gulf Island with the riding moving further south.

Proposed changes to the federal election boundaries of Saanich-Gulf Islands have not drawn from three municipalities on the Saanich Peninsula.

The Canadian constitution requires a review of federal electoral district after each decennial (10-year) census to reflect changes and movements in Canada’s population. The porcess started in October 2021 and British Columbia is set to gain one additional riding for a total of 43. Overall, current plans call for Canada’s number of electoral ridings to go up by four to 342.

Sidney’s Chief Administrative Officer Randy Humble said the municipality is aware that the commission recommended that the electoral district of Saanich-Gulf Islands be expanded further south to reflect population growth in the Capital Regional District.

Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich will remain part of the revised riding with a proposed population of 122,147. Greater Victoria retains its four current ridings.

The June 8 session of the commission will take place at 720 Douglas Street starting at 7 p.m. It is the third in British Columbia with the commission starting off in Courtenay on Monday, June 6 and Nanaimo on Tuesday June 7.

Plans call for the process to be completed by September 2023 with a formal order and the changes would apply in the first general election called at least seven months after the proclamation of the order. Elections Canada said on the website explaining the process that it believes these changes will not come into effect until April 1, 2024, at the earliest.

The commission itself consists of three members, chaired by Justice Mary Saunders, as well as by political scientist Ken Carty and Stewart Ladyman, an entrepreneur, education consultant and former member of the British Columbia Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Canada does not used a strict representation-by-population model in distributing seats across the provinces. Some provinces including British Columbia are under-represented, while other provinces are over-represented thanks to various provisions to accommodate historical and linguistic realities under the existing allocation formula.

Black Press Media has reached out to local MP Elizabeth May and will update this story.

