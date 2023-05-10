Saanich homeowners facing 7.19 per cent rise in property taxes

The District of Saanich adopted its 2023-27 financial plan and 2023 tax rate bylaw on May 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Homeowners in the District of Saanich will see their property taxes increase by 7.19 per cent after council adopted its five-year financial plan, as well as its 2023 tax rate bylaw May 8.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the district’s roughly $170 million operating budget, which translates to an approximate $229 property tax increase for the average homeowner.

“Saanich residents expect and enjoy high-quality services and programs, and I believe this budget puts Saanich on a very strong footing moving forward, against a backdrop of the challenges created by inflation and labour shortages,” said Mayor Dean Murdock in a statement.

The bylaws establish the operating and capital plans for all municipal services, programs and infrastructure, including the tax revenue required to support service delivery.

Council has said the budget will deliver on Saanich’s strategic priorities without breaking the bank for taxpayers.

This year, council approved some additions to the budget – which include nearly $11 million in added spending – that directly impact strategic plan goals, including more than $15 million to continue replacing asbestos cement sewer mains throughout the district and over $18 million of road, sidewalk and bikeway additions and improvements in areas such as Shelbourne Street, Sinclair Road, Gorge Road and Cadboro Bay.

The district also took measures to shave off around $1.2 million from the budget, including using funds typically reserved for vacant positions on the municipal payroll, changing the way the district finances its information technology upgrade program and active transportation plan, as well as deferring an additional $150,000 for park acquisition for a period of one year.

