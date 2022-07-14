Saanich looks to the future, approves new $26.6-million Royal Oak fire hall

Rendering shows the southwest view and rear apron of the proposed new Saanich Fire Department No. 2 station at Royal Oak and Elk Lake drives. (Courtesy District of Saanich) Rendering shows the northwest view from the plaza of the proposed new Saanich Fire Department No. 2 station at Royal Oak and Elk Lake drives. (Courtesy District of Saanich) Rendering shows the Royal Oak Drive front apron north view of the proposed new Saanich Fire Department No. 2 station at Elk Lake Drive. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

A public hearing for the replacement of Saanich Fire Department No. 2 station in Royal Oak proved somewhat of a formality July 12.

With no members of the public at municipal hall choosing to offer comments on the proposal, and just one online participant who wanted clarification on whether the Elk Lake Drive access would remain, along with the nearby pine trees and garbage cans, council had what appeared a stress-free route to approval for the project.

Funding for the fire hall proposal, the most recent cost estimate for which is $26.6 million, had been pre-approved by council back in 2019 from the district’s facilities major repairs and replacement reserve fund.

The current 1978-built station will be replaced by a two-storey state-of-the-art wood, brick and glass facility with three more truck bays (for a total of five), an expanded department-wide training centre and the ability to host two full crews. The goal is to create a net zero carbon building – design features include a flat, solar-friendly roof and others that will qualify it for at least LEED gold standard.

Council unanimously approved the proposal, after hearing a thorough presentation and answers given to the online participant’s questions – emergency vehicles will return to the hall via Elk Lake Drive but respond onto Royal Oak Drive, the garbage area moved and the trees removed and replaced with other trees elsewhere.

Coun. Judy Brownoff, whose appreciation for Garry oak ecosystems saw her vote against a previous proposal the same night, had long since learned the fire hall project called for the removal of 76 of the trees on the Royal Oak property. She requested again that staff look seriously into the ability to save or move any of them.

Brownoff also asked whether the project team had looked into deconstructing the old hall rather than doing a traditional demolition, given the landfill is quickly filling up. She was told discussions will happen with the recently appointed construction manager on that front.

RELATED STORY: Tree removal an issue, but Saanich council sends fire hall project to public hearing

The veteran councillor, who also cheered news that washrooms for BC Transit drivers stopped at the Royal Oak exchange would be relocated inside the new facility, wound up her questions by asking when the bid package would be tendered.

Staff said with the drawings only at 75 per cent readiness stage, it could be a while yet. Delays will likely drive the price of the project higher, council heard.

Other councillors who spoke about the proposal voiced pleasure that the project had reached this stage, noting the added benefits to the public and the department will be worth it.

The hall is being designed to last between 50 and 80 years and with a more public face than the existing hall, with a corner plaza part of the design, as well as public art and a reconfigured bus stop along Royal Oak Drive.

The hall will continue to be a secure building, however, with public entry only for specific business or when invited.

ALSO READ: Fire protection in Saanich east boosted with addition of 10 firefighters

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Strawberries and ice cream: Saanich community tradition returns to Beaver Lake Park this Sunday.

District of Saanichfirefighters