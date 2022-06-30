UPDATE: Saanich police investigating ‘suspicious person’ in vicinity of bank robbery site

Police stationed between Richmond Road and Shelbourne Street block access to the area. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Saanich police are investigating a “suspicious person” in the area of Richmond Road and Pear Street, an intersection just over a block from the site of Tuesday’s deadly bank robbery.

Traffic is being blocked on Richmond northbound at Knight Avenue, and other initial reports indicated heavy police activity around Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road, but no activity was seen there by about 5:50 p.m.

We have heavy police presence in the area of Richmond Road at Pear St to investigate a report of a suspicious person. We have one person in custody but continue to search the area. There is no public safety concerns at this time. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 1, 2022

Uniformed and plainclothes officers with guns drawn are staffing roadblocks in the area.

Multiple police vehicles remain on scene of the robbery of the BMO at Shelbourne and Pear, which remains an active crime scene.

More to come.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Police, coroners working to identify suspects in Saanich bank shootout

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department