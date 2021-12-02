Saanich Police Department Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie (left) will take over from soon-to-retire Chief Const. Scott Green at the beginning of February, the police board announced on Dec. 2. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich Police Board promotes from within to find new chief constable

Deputy Chief Dean Duthie will take over from retiring Chief Scott Green as of Feb. 1

The Saanich Police Board has announced that Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie will become the 18th chief constable of the Saanich Police Department.

Current Chief Const. Scott Green is retiring after more than 33 years of service with the department and Duthie, a 26-year veteran of the Saanich department, will assume his new position on Feb. 1, 2022.

“Dean is an emotionally intelligent leader who is a strong advocate for a servant style of leadership, as evidenced by numerous initiatives he’s undertaken these past few years,” said Green during a ceremony Dec. 2. He cited the department’s workforce coaching program – a collaboration with the University of Victoria – and a new performance development process for which Duthie has played a large role.

Both programs assist staff in their personal and professional development through proper feedback, goal setting, action planning, and coaching, Green said.

In a prepared statement Duthie read at the event, he said he was truly honoured to be chosen for the position.

“(I) look forward to leading in an emotionally intelligent, transformational, accountable, and inclusive manner as we continuously strive to improve, adapt and grow while guided by our code of ethics, values, professionalism, and integrity,” he said.

Insp. Robert Warren was also identified for promotion to deputy chief constable as of Feb. 1.

