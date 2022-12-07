Saanich police cleared after suspect injured while fleeing

The IIO says there was no physical or verbal contact between the suspect and the officer

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has determined that Saanich police are not responsible for a man’s injuries after an incident outside Uptown Mall (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has determined that police are not responsible for a man’s injuries after an incident in Saanich in which a suspect was attempting to flee the scene.

Saanich police were contacted about a theft at Uptown Mall at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The male suspect ran towards a parking lot, where he was located by police.

Closed circuit TV cameras, a civilian witness and police records confirm that the suspect ran and then climbed a fence after noticing a political vehicle.

The footage showed the man falling off the fence.

The IIO said in a statement that there was no physical or verbal contact between the suspect and the officer.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.Police