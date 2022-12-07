Saanich police cleared after suspect injured while fleeing

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has determined that police are not responsible for a man’s injuries after an incident in Saanich in which a suspect was attempting to flee the scene.
Saanich police were contacted about a theft at Uptown Mall at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 26.
The male suspect ran towards a parking lot, where he was located by police.
Closed circuit TV cameras, a civilian witness and police records confirm that the suspect ran and then climbed a fence after noticing a political vehicle.
The footage showed the man falling off the fence.
The IIO said in a statement that there was no physical or verbal contact between the suspect and the officer.
