Saanich police identify body found at Swan Lake

Police say the death is not considered suspicious

Saanich Police have identified the man found dead at Swan Lake in October. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department has identified the man found dead near Swan Lake Sanctuary in October.

Police said the man’s body was found on Oct. 12, and has since been identified as a missing person sought by VicPD. Police were also able to determine the death was not suspicious.

“With the next of kin notifications now complete, we offer our condolences to the family. At this point, the BC Coroners Service will assume conduct of the file,” said Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a news release.

Police had appealed to the public on Monday for help in identifying the man.

READ MORE: Saanich police looking to identify man found dead near Swan Lake last month

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department