Saanich police looking for suspect in Colquitz River Trail sexual assault

Male suspect fled after jogger was grabbed from behind

The suspect of a sexual assault that occurred on the Colquitz River Trail last week remains at large.

A woman was jogging the trail just south of Columbine Way on Sunday, March 27, between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She was grabbed from behind in an act of sexual assault by an unknown man, causing her to fall to the ground, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department.

The man is described as 6’, light-skinned with a slim to medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, grey T-shirt and dark shorts. After the woman fell, he ran toward the south end of the trail near Interurban Road.

“This was a frightening assault that was completely random,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in the release. “We’re hoping that someone may have been in the Colquitz trail system last Sunday that could help identify the suspect in this incident.”

The Saanich Police Department encouraged joggers to be mindful of their surroundings, carry a cell phone if possible, and call the police as soon as it’s safe to do so following any witnessed or experienced incidents of assault.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 250-475-4321, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

