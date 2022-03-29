Saanich police responding to serious motorcycle crash on McKenzie Avenue

Saanich police are on scene at McKenzie Avenue and Arlene Place for a motorcycle crash March 29. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Saanich police are on the scene of what they’re describing to be a serious collision between a motorcycle and vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at the corner of McKenzie Avenue and Arlene Place around 6:30 a.m. on March 29.

Police said they were on scene as of 7 a.m. and diverting traffic. Eastbound traffic on McKenzie Avenue from Burnside Road West to Carey Road is expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. while collision analysts assess the crash site.

Westbound traffic remains open.

More to come.

