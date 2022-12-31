SD62 Nature Kindergarten registration opens Jan. 9

All interested parents must attend an info session on Jan. 5 or 7 in order to register

SD62’s popular Nature Kindergarten program will be open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year from Jan. 9 through 13.

Registration will work on a lottery system due to how popular the program is and how few spots are available each year at the two schools offering it.

Eligible students must be turning five by Dec. 31, 2023 (born in 2018), and parents considering Nature Kindergarten must attend one of two information sessions and stay for the entire presentation.

The first presentation will be held on Jan. 5 at Saseenos Elementary School from 6 to 7 p.m., and the second will be held at Sangster Elementary School on Jan. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The presentations are not school specific, and interested parents are able to attend either presentation.

Anyone planning on registering their children in the program are encouraged to visit the district’s website to learn more about the lottery system and how to register once it opens, and anyone with further questions can contact the district at info@sd62.bc.ca, or by calling 250-474-9800.

