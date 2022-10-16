SD62 (Sooke) sees several new faces, Parmar re-elected

Ravi Parmar, last term’s SD62 board chair, was re-elected to the school board. (Black Press Media file)

Voters have re-elected Sooke School District board chair Ravi Parmar as school trustee in Saturday’s (Oct. 15) municipal election.

Parmar led the way for Belmont zone candidates with 8,729 votes or 23.5 per cent.

Joining Parmar on the school board next year will be Indigenous author Trudy Spiller (6,247), Scia’new First Nation Chief Russ Chipps (6,112) and former SD62 parent advisory committee president Cendra Beaton (4,830). All won election in the Belmont zone.

From the Milnes Landing zone, incumbent Allison Watson (2,274) won re-election. She will join Amanda Dowhy (2,190) and former Sooke district councillor Ebony Logins (2,105).

Changes were guaranteed even before voters cast the first ballots.

The retirement of Bob Phillips and Margot Swinburnson from the Milnes Landing Zone and the retirement of Bob Beckett, Dianna Seaton and Wendy Hobbs from the Belmont Zone set the stage for five new faces at the board of trustees table.

Voters cast 46,536 ballots, up from 41,842 in 2018.

