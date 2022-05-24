Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

Reports indicate the logging truck lost its load on top of a truck

  • May. 24, 2022 3:30 p.m.
  • News

A serious crash involving a logging truck and a pickup truck has closed the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off Cumberland Road Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, the road is blocked and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Reports indicate the logging truck lost its load on top of a truck and emergency personnel are on scene including the Cumberland Fire Department and the Comox Valley RCMP.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information from official sources becomes available.


