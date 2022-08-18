Several Victoria roads will be closed for Saturday’s cycling event

Victoria police will be shutting down several city roads on Saturday (Aug. 20) for the Tour de Victoria.
There will be a series of closures during the day-long cycling event, starting as early as 4 a.m.
Belleville Street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Government Street and Hotel Grand Pacific. From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bellville will be closed between Hotel Grand Pacific and Oswego Street. The same street will also be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Oswego and Pendray streets.
Menzies Street is closing from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Belleville and Quebec streets.
Dallas Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Crescent Road and Hotel Grand Pacific.
Government Street will be closed for 20-minute intervals from 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. between Superior and Humbolt streets.
Police officers will be working to help guide traffic and minimize disruptions throughout the day.
