Severe drought conditions, extreme fire risk put a pause on open burning in Saanich

Halloween fireworks, bonfires could be affected, says Saanich Fire

Open burning has been banned everywhere in Saanich as a result of severe drought conditions and extreme fire risk.

While open burning is typically allowed starting on Oct. 16 in rural Saanich, the ban will remain in place until Oct. 28.

The Saanich Fire Department says the ban could additionally mean that bonfires and fireworks will be prohibited on Halloween (Oct. 31).

Permissions will be re-evaluated, however, if the current open burning ban is lifted within the Coastal Fire Centre region. Saanich Fire remains hopeful that conditions may improve as the end of the month approaches.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available. For updates, check Saanich Fire’s website at saanich.ca or Twitter account @SaanichFire.

