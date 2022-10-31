Sexual assault against a student reported at the University of Victoria

The University of Victoria said on Sunday that an incident of sexualized violence against a student has been reported to campus security.
The reported assault happened in the wooded area near Cluster 60 Housing in the early hours of Oct. 30, the university said in a campus safety bulletin.
UVic said Saanich police are investigating and anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to call the department at 250-475-4321.
The university added campus security will be closely monitoring the area of the reported assault and it patrols all parts of the campus and student residences 24 hours a day. Campus security can be reached at 250-721-7599 for immediate safety concerns.
UVic said the Sexualized Violence Resource Centre (uvic.ca/sexualizedviolence) is available with counsellors, nurses, physicians and spiritual care providers and can be reached at 250-721-8218.
