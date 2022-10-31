An incident of sexualized violence against a student on Oct. 30 has been reported at the University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

Sexual assault against a student reported at the University of Victoria

University says Saanich police investigating the Oct. 30 incident

WARNING: This story includes mentions of sexualized violence

The University of Victoria said on Sunday that an incident of sexualized violence against a student has been reported to campus security.

The reported assault happened in the wooded area near Cluster 60 Housing in the early hours of Oct. 30, the university said in a campus safety bulletin.

UVic said Saanich police are investigating and anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to call the department at 250-475-4321.

The university added campus security will be closely monitoring the area of the reported assault and it patrols all parts of the campus and student residences 24 hours a day. Campus security can be reached at 250-721-7599 for immediate safety concerns.

UVic said the Sexualized Violence Resource Centre (uvic.ca/sexualizedviolence) is available with counsellors, nurses, physicians and spiritual care providers and can be reached at 250-721-8218.

