Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

Shakira has been ordered to stand trial on 2018 allegations the pop star had not paid $13.9 million in taxes she owed between 2012 and 2014.

Reports say that on Sept. 27, a Spanish judge approved a trial on six counts of tax fraud tied to allegations that Shakira spent most of her time in Spain during those years and owes taxes to the country despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

For more videos like that click HERE

The singer, who rejected a deal to avoid trial, has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. Her PR firm maintains that she’s paid everything she owes and another $2.8 million in interest.

If she is found guilty, Shakira faces a possible eight-year prison sentence and a large fine.

The court in which she will stand trial is located in Esplugues de Llobregat. A trial date has yet to be set.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentfraudmoney launderingtaxesvideo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of B.C. land claim case is reconciliation
Next story
PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Just Posted

Elder Victor Underwood near his home on the Saanich Peninsula. “Every time we talk about residential schools it always opens all the pains I’ve been carrying,” he said. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Having teeth pulled just one of elder’s painful memories of residential school

Anthony Thomas was found guilty in the death of a 51-year-old pedestrian Kim Ward, killed in Central Saanich in a 2018 crash. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sentencing hearing delayed for driver who caused fatal Central Saanich crash

Everyone is welcome for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation observance Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sno’uyutth welcome pole, in front of Oak Bay High at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay recognizes Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Sno’uyutth

From left: Chad Rintoul, Steve Price, Terri O’Keeffe, Richard Novek, Cam McLennan, Scott Garnett, Sara Duncan, Steve Duck and Eric Diller are the nine candidates running for six councillor spots. They participated in an all-candidates forum hosted by the Sidney Community Association Sunday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Public consultation requirements draw out differences among Sidney councillor candidates

Pop-up banner image