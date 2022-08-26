Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shirtless man who broke into a large helicopter hangar in Penticton and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-40s with a large figure and curly hair, was caught on camera looking around the facility, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter.

Police say the hangar door was pried open, with the man taking a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The man was shirtless while wearing black shorts and a blue baseball cap, police added. He has a goatee and some facial stubble.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Previous story
Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash
Next story
Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

Just Posted

Public feedback received through the most recent phase of engagement indicated neighbourhood opposition to densification. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich to stick with Cadboro Bay draft local area plan

The Union Club of British Columbia copy of Yousuf Karsh’s famous 1941 photograph of Winston Churchill is not at risk of theft following, says the manager after the recent discovery the original on display at the Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa had been replaced by a fake. (Courtesy of the Union Club of British Columbia)
Victoria club confident copy of scowling Churchill portrait secure

Victoria police continue to seek a suspect in a firearm call that saw officers stop two unrelated vehicles Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firearm call leads Victoria police to armed vehicle stop with kids in the car

Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube) Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rod Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube)
VIDEO: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies

Pop-up banner image