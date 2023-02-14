The Town of Sidney has been ranked the fourth most economically resilient city in B.C., and the most resilient in Greater Victoria by BC Business.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of Sidney has been ranked the fourth most economically resilient city in B.C., and the most resilient in Greater Victoria by BC Business.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney named most economically resilient community in region

The publication ranked Sidney as number four of the province’s 50 largest communities

Six Greater Victoria municipalities have been named among the most economically resilient in the province by BCBusiness.ca in its latest rankings of the best communities for work.

Looking at the province’s 50 largest communities, the list put Sidney in the number four spot as the highest-ranking community in the region, behind only Parksville, North Vancouver and Squamish in the top spot.

Sidney climbed significantly in the rankings compared to 2021, where it sat at number 19.

While still in the top 10 on the list, Langford actually fell several spots in the ranking compared to 2021, where it claimed the list’s number one position, coming in at number eight for 2022. Central Saanich came in just below at number 9, down one from its eighth-place finish last year.

Victoria fell to 20th in 2022 from its spot at number 16 last year, while Sooke climbed up from 29th to 25th in 2022, and Saanich rounded up the region’s appearances on the list sitting at number 31, down from its previous appearance at number 18.

The rankings, which factored in everything from population growth to green house gas emissions, sense of belonging, economic diversity, and rental vacancy rates, said Vancouver Island communities continued their trend of strong showings on the ranking, buoyed by healthy population growth, secure household finances, and tight unemployment rates, but noted the region’s performance was more tumultuous than other regions of the province.

READ MORE: New Real Canadian Superstore, highrises pitched for Saanich property

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BusinessGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous contractor won’t represent ‘token Indians’ in B.C. hospital dispute

Just Posted

The Town of Sidney has been ranked the fourth most economically resilient city in B.C., and the most resilient in Greater Victoria by BC Business.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney named most economically resilient community in region

Author Alisha Sevigny is a recipient of the Margaret Wise Brown Board Book Award for her children’s book Give Me a Snickle. (Courtesy Pierre Louis Beranek)
UVic graduate wins inaugural children’s book award for Give me a Snickle

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Diego Maffia celebrates with friends and fans after leading the University of Victoria Vikes to a 94-92 win Saturday (Feb. 11) over the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
VIDEO: Diego Maffia scores season-high 42 as UVic beats UBC with last-second heroics

Pop-up banner image