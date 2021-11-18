Snow is accumulating on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Snow is accumulating on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Snow accumulating on the Malahat

Emcon Services urging drivers to use caution

First it was rain, now it’s snow.

Snow is starting to accumulate at higher elevations around the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. tweeted a picture of a dusting of snow, urging motorists to drive to conditions and use caution when driving through work zones.

Winter tire regulations came into effect on Oct. 1 and remain in effect until April 30 for mountain passes and some rural highways – including the Malahat and Highway 14.

Drivers travelling on these routes are required to use qualified tires. There are three types of tires that meet the regulations – all-season, all-weather and winter. They must also have the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

ALSO READ: Snow forecast for Thursday on Malahat

ALSO READ: Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatSnowWest Shore

Previous story
Hwy 7 opening temporarily to commercial vehicles between Agassiz and Hope post-floods
Next story
Former CP conductor on the hunt for helpful strangers in 70s photo

Just Posted

Snow is accumulating on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Snow accumulating on the Malahat

Evening and overnight closures for repairs on the Malahat were to run until Nov. 22, but that order changed as of Thursday (Nov. 18). (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Bus brings healthcare workers down Malahat to relieve night shift

Amber Sheasgreen, out on one of the search and rescue boats, is headed to the Mediterranean over Christmas to help with the charity Refugee Rescue. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke volunteer to help prevent refugee loss of life at sea

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day