Lindsay Buziak was 24 years old when she was stabbed to death while showing a home in Gordon Head. Twelve years later, a new petition asks to have her case turned over to a new police agency. (Change.org)

‘Someone out there slaughtered my daughter’: Lindsay Buziak’s father still seeks answers

Family and supporters of a Greater Victoria realtor murdered 15 years ago this coming Thursday are taking to the streets for the 13th time to demand justice in her killing.

Lindsay Buziak, a 24-year-old real estate agent, was fatally stabbed in a second-floor bedroom of a home she had arranged to show to what she thought were prospective buyers in the Gordon Head area of Saanich on Feb. 2, 2008.

More than a decade later, the case remains unsolved.

“Unfortunately, the country, province and Saanich are letting everybody down,” her father Jeff Buziak told Black Press Media. “My daughter was murdered. The killers are walking free in the community and women are scared. That’s the reality.”

Buziak, who lives in Calgary, is still searching for answers.

The 68-year-old father returns to the capital region each year for the walk from Saanich Municipal Hall to the B.C. legislature. He’s been highly critical of the way authorities have handled the case, even suggesting that Saanich police have fumbled their investigation.

“They haven’t been serious enough about it,” he said. “They haven’t handled procedures properly and they just don’t have the experience to do it.”

Police believe Lindsay was lured to the house at 1702 De Sousa Pl. under the guise of a showing. Investigators have previously said they know she entered the house with two people, but that they do not have sufficient evidence to make an arrest or recommend charges.

In 2021, Saanich police assembled a new task force with assistance from the RCMP and FBI to investigate the case, which they said would make use of new DNA and genealogical technology.

Still, Buziak says there isn’t nearly enough progress being made on his daughter’s unsolved murder.

“I don’t care who killed her; I want to know who, and I want them arrested. That’s it – to show that this country has some justice left and that the community is protected so young women don’t have to live in fear.”

This year’s walk begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Saanich Municipal Hall. Jeff says all are welcome whether they knew Lindsay or not.

The Saanich Police Department did not respond to Black Press Media’s request for comment.

