sig

Sooke councillors bill district $6,381.95 for expenses

Local governments must disclose expensesa and salaries by June 30

Mayor Maja Tait and council billed the District of Sooke for $6,381.95 in expenses last year – at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Jeff Bateman claimed the most expenses – $1,790.16, while Coun. Megan McMath had no expenses, according to just-released finance documents.

The mayor receives $30,000 in annual remuneration, while each councillor is entitled to $15,000.

Meanwhile, for the first time in more than six years, a firefighter doesn’t hold the distinction of being the top wage earner in the district.

According to the documents, chief administrative officer Norm McInnis earned $173,374.87 and filed $2,670.96 in expenses. The second-highest-paid employee was deputy fire chief Matt Barney at $152,012.87.

Local governments must disclose salaries of employees making more than $75,000 a year by June 30.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke council

Previous story
Protester removal by excavator at Vancouver Island logging blockades raising concerns
Next story
Persistent pressure from B.C. heat wave to affect rest of summer: meteorologist

Just Posted

Five discarded flagpoles, property of the Oak Bay Rotary Club and used for Canadian flags through its charitable rental program, lay in the gutter at McNeill Bay. (Photo courtesy Joan Peggs)
Oak Bay homes targeted for Canadian flag thefts ahead of July 1

Victoria police are looking for Juliana Frank, a high-risk missing woman. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Juliana Frank last seen in downtown Victoria on May 22

Protesters have occupied blockades in the Fairy Creek watershed and surrounding forests for months, trying to stop old-growth trees from being logged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Pacheedaht Elder politely refuses First Nation’s request to leave Fairy Creek

Peter Belair, who lives at the SHOAL Centre in Sidney, received this card from Buckingham Palace after he wrote to Queen Elizabeth II with condolences on the death of her husband Prince Philip in April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney resident receives thank-you note from Buckingham Palace