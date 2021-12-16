Municipal staff with a combined 50 years of service were recognized this week for their milestone years with the District of Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke honours long-term staff with service awards

Milestone awards presented by council

Municipal staff with a combined 50 years of service were recognized this week for their milestone years with the District of Sooke.

The dedication and commitment of six staff members who have been with the district for five to 15 years were celebrated by council on Dec. 13.

Mayor Maja Tait congratulated the recipients.

“What’s been exciting to see is our staff members grow in their jobs. Some have evolved into different positions from where they started with (the district),” she said.

Building inspector Tony Bastone has worked at the district for 15 years, while five-year employees include Constance MacDonald, Jennifer Royer-Collard, Tara Johnson, Julie Barlow and Cassidy Thagard.

