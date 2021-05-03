Sooke moves to new emergency notification system

Common sense suggests that the sooner you know about an emergency, the better off you’ll be.

The District of Sooke has announced the launch of a new notification system for emergencies such as power outages, winter storms, earthquakes, or tsunamis.

The district has replaced the previous system for sending the public emergency notifications with Alertable, a free, easy-to-use system that delivers the notifications through a mobile app on your phone, by text, email, home phone, home Smart speaker, and more.

Users can personalize notifications by type and severity, and can also choose to have them delivered to more than one location, such as their home or office, Sooke Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Matt Barney said in a media release.

People currently subscribed to the previous system will receive an email or phone call, depending on how they initially chose to receive emergency alerts, with information on how to move to the new system. You can subscribe or resubscribe at any time at sooke.ca/alert, however.

Check out sooke.ca/sign-up-for-emergency-notifications/ to sign up for Alertable or more information.

“Having an emergency kit ready and seeking out reliable information sources are two ways for you to be prepared,” said Barney, emergency program coordinator for the District of Sooke.

For more information on the district’s emergency planning, visit sooke.ca/emergencyplanning.

SookeWest Shore