The District of Sooke is inviting residents to share their thoughts about greenhouse gas emissions reduction, growth, transportation and housing, natural areas, economic development, arts and culture, recreation and community services as part of its OCP review. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke OCP review ready for public input

District invites public to provide feedback online and through open house events

After a year of tinkering under the hood, the District of Sooke wants the public to test-drive some changes to the official community plan (OCP).

An OCP governs land use – what can and can’t happen on individual properties – but it also gives council direction on big-picture policy priorities.

The district is inviting the public to provide OCP feedback online and through upcoming in-person open house events.

The draft OCP has been shaped by a series of public engagement opportunities over the last 12-months, starting with the development of the community vision: Picture Sooke.

The final phase of OCP engagement builds on those conversations. It explores a range of topics specific to how the community grows, such as growth management, transportation and safety, greenhouse gas emission reductions, natural areas, community economic development, arts and culture, and recreation and community services.

“Sooke’s draft OCP is the culmination of community participation,” said Katherine Lesyshen, senior planner with the district and project manager, in a district press release.

“We are really looking forward to checking in with the community and asking if we heard you correctly – do you feel the policy direction and actions captured in this draft will effectively support Sooke’s vision of a small town with a big heart?”

Public feedback will help refine and finalize the plan.

The public can provide input through online discussion forums at letstalk.sooke.ca/ocp – which will remain open until Oct. 17, or participate at an upcoming open house.

The first open house is Saturday (Sept. 18) at John Phillips Memorial Park as part of the Celebrate Sooke event. The second open house is on Oct. 7 at Municipal Hall, 2205 Otter Point Rd., from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required for the Oct. 7 event, please call 250-642-1634.

