Sooke parents want tougher mask mandates for schools

The province says only students in grades 4 to 12 and school staff need to wear masks

Ravi Parmar

Ravi Parmar

Sooke is joining other school parent advisory councils across the province calling for a mask mandate for all schoolchildren.

The move comes days after the Vancouver and Surrey school districts voted in favour of mandatory masks for children in kindergarten to Grade 3 and a recent COVID outbreak at Ecole Poirier Elementary School in Sooke.

In an open letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside, Vancouver, Surrey, Sooke, New Westminster and Burnaby district parent advisory councils (DPACs) called for a mask mandate for all schoolchildren, with accommodations for those who cannot wear them.

The parents also called for a limit on gatherings for young students, enhanced contact tracing, rapid testing for younger students and a vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff.

In addition, the parents asked the province to remove exemptions that allowed for a mask to be removed if a plexiglass barrier is used, proof of vaccination for parents and caretakers entering the school for non-essential reasons, increased ventilation, remote learning options and for exposure notifications to take no more than five days.

“The majority of us on the SPEAC executive agreed it would be beneficial to sign on to the letter as it is calling for health and safety measures that the majority of us would like to see in schools while we continue to experience this current wave of COVID,” said Melissa Da Silva, president of the Sooke Parents’ Education Advisory Council.

The province mandates students in grades 4 to 12 and school staff must wear masks, while children in kindergarten to Grade 4 are encouraged to wear masks.

Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke board of education, said the Sooke School District relies solely on the advice of public health officials.

“We continue to provide our full support to the public health officer and ask health officials to give us guidance, and whatever their guidance is, we’ll follow,” he said.

RELATED: Vancouver school board mandates masks for K-3 students, citing uptick in COVID among kids

COVID-19EducationSookesooke school districtWest Shore

Previous story
Saanich Peninsula contractors help raise Tsawout First Nation big house as part of reconciliation
Next story
VIDEO: ‘We are all brothers and sisters’ Sts’ailes chief imparts words of healing, hope on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Kenny Schuetze, co-owner of Villamar Construction, Devin Hutchinson, co-owner of Hutchinson Contracting, Becky Wilson, executive assistant at Tswout First Nation, Mike McKinnon, owner of Built Contracting, and Mike Edwardson, co-owner of Villamar Construction, stand before the new Big House Tsawout First Nation is currently constructing. Employees from Villamar Construction and Hutchinson Contracting joined Indigenous and non-Indigenous working with Built Contracting on working on the Big House during Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula contractors help raise Tsawout First Nation big house as part of reconciliation

Grade 1 students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Sooke parents want tougher mask mandates for schools

Namgis artist Jamin Zuroski talks Orange Shirt Day 2021 and working with teachers and students at Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay. (YouTube)
Art instalment at Oak Bay school sparks larger conversation

Monique Pat, a member of the T’Sou-ke Nation, emcees the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Sooke on Sept. 30. Pat’s mother is a residential school survivor. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers in Sooke on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation