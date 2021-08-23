Sooke RCMP searching for missing man

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 46-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday (Aug. 22).

Jerzy Peregudow was last seen at noon leaving his residence.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 180 pounds, with short black grey hair.

Peregudow was believed to be riding an orange mountain bike and in the company of his dog. He failed to return to his Otter Point Road residence. However, his dog returned home alone around 11 p.m.

Investigators are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 250-642-5241.

