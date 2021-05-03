Sooke resident escapes early morning fire

Prompt response and quick action by Sooke Fire Rescue saved a woman trapped on the roof by a fire.

The call came in at 2:08 a.m. Friday of a structure fire in the 5900-block of Sooke Road, said Sooke Fire Rescue, Chief Kenn Mount.

Duty officer Capt. Chris McCrea arrived within nine minutes and saw that the occupant was trapped on the roof of a suite above the garage, and her primary escape route was blocked.

ALSO READ: Two people escape injury in Colwood house fire

“He got her off the roof with a ladder that was accessible on-site,” Mount said.

Sooke Fire Rescue received mutual aid from the Otter Point and Metchosin fire departments, with 21 firefighters and six apparatus responding.

“The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes,” Mount said.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 7 a.m. to ensure there was no further damage to adjacent structures.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious, and an investigation by the private insurance company is underway.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireSookeWest Shore