The District of Sooke is looking at new plans to build a fenced dog park at Ponds Park Corridor. (Pixabay.com)

The District of Sooke is looking at new plans to build a fenced dog park at Ponds Park Corridor. (Pixabay.com)

Sooke seeks input on dog park

Public comment welcomed until June 4

The District of Sooke is fetching public input to build a fenced dog park at Ponds Park Corridor.

According to a news release from the district, many residents called for the inclusion of a fenced-dog park during the parks and trails master planning process.

About a quarter of an acre, or roughly 25 per cent of the 2.5-acre (one-hectare) site, would be used for the dog park at Ponds Park Corridor.

RELATED: Council supports plans for dog park at John Phillips Memorial Park

RELATED: Sooke council urged to move faster on off-leash dog park plan

The site between Church and Townsend roads was selected because it is centrally located and has exceptional drainage, which would minimize construction costs, the district noted in the release.

It also stated that the park is on a well-connected trail network, and there are plans to add a dozen angled parking spaces along Church Road for those who drive to the park.

“Established trees by neighbouring properties and new plantings will enhance the park space and manage sound for neighbours,” the release said.

Residents are encouraged to provide input until June 4 on enhancements as a park design is developed with input from residents at letstalk.sooke.ca/dogpark, or by calling 250-642-1634.

The district is also working with the Sooke Community Association, providing funding and in-kind contributions to support the project.

Design is expected to be completed early this summer, with construction slated to begin before the end of the summer. The aim is to open the park in the fall.

Nina Leshinskaya said the proposed location is more reasonable than the previous one at John Phillips Park.

“People need a place to socialize dogs,” said Leshinskaya, who lives near John Phillips Park and walks her dogs there twice a day.

“I’m not sure how people who live near the new location will react,” she said. “But I wish people in all parks would be more responsible, especially picking up after their dogs.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke summer events schedule clouded by COVID
Next story
Saanich police release sketch of suspect sought in December sexual assault

Just Posted

Saanich police detectives are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred near Glanford Park on the evening of Dec. 29, 2020 and have shared an artist’s rendering of the individual. (Image via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Saanich police release sketch of suspect sought in December sexual assault

Anyone with information asked to contact detectives, Crime Stoppers

Ally Thomas, 12, seen in an undated family handout photo, died on April 14 from a suspected overdose. Her family says they are frustrated more public supports weren't available when they tried to get her help. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushes B.C. government to ‘do better’

Minister Sheila Malcolmson of Mental Health and Addictions says the government is working ‘as hard as we can’ to build a system of care for youths

A group of dogs played together on Cadboro Bay beach in February 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dog owners reminded to practice proper ‘petiquette’at Saanich parks

Seasonal dog restrictions now in effect

Stanley Fischer (right) died while in a Victoria police jail cell hours after he was arrested on Nov. 15, 1981. Forty years later, his family is questioning his cause of death. (Photo courtesy of Mark Fischer)
Family wants investigation into man’s 1981 death while in Victoria police custody

Stanley Fischer’s death was ruled a suicide after he was found hanging in his jail cell

Sharon McNeill (right) was among the first batch of residents to pick up free seeds and seedlings from Ali Rivers, Central Saanich’s climate action specialist, during Thursday’s Seed Giveaway. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich plants seeds in the fight against climate change

Seed Giveaway promotes environmental stewardship

Saanich Animal Control officer Derek Rees and some helpers rescued eight ducks from a storm drain at St. Andrew’s Regional High School on May 7. The mother and her 11 babies were safely released at Swan Lake. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Teachers, officer rescue eight ducklings from Saanich school storm drain

Ducklings rescued at St. Andrew’s Regional High School, family of 12 released at Swan Lake

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to start releasing neighbourhood-specific COVID numbers after data leak

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Ladysmith RCMP safely escorted the black bear to the woods near Ladysmith Cemetary. (Town of Ladysmith/Facebook photo)
Black bear tranquillized, relocated after wandering around residential Ladysmith

A juvenile black bear was spotted near 2nd Avenue earlier Friday morning

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count creeps up, seven more deaths

445 people in hospital, 157 in intensive care

Summerland’s positive test rate is much higher than surrounding local health areas, according to internal BC CDC documents. (BC CDC)
Summerland 3rd behind Surrey, Abbotsford in daily per capita COVID-19 cases

Interior Health is rolling out additional vaccine availability to the community

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The event was postponed to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

A new survey shows a split over the possibility of public money being spent to organize and host the winter games

A Tofino waterfront condo was listed for $1.4 million. It sold for $2.4 million. (RE/MAX Mid-Island photo)
Tofino waterfront condo sells for $1 million over the asking price

“This is an anomaly.”

Most Read