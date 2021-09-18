B.C. Premier John Horgan took to Twitter to condemn protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools on Sept. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Stay away from children!’: Premier denounces protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools

John Horgan said there’s no justification for the actions of the protesters in a Sept. 18 tweet

“There is simply no justification for these actions.”

That’s what B.C. premier John Horgan had to say to the protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools yesterday, Sept. 17.

He shared his views in a Sept. 18 tweet.

“You’d think we wouldn’t need to say this but – stay away from children!” wrote Horgan.

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger said the protesters behaviour was “unacceptable” in an email yesterday. She said Salmon Arm schools were placed under a hold and secure Sept. 17 after protesters against masks and vaccinations entered school facilities in and around Salmon Arm.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Kriger said doors to all schools will remain locked and parents/guardians/caregivers will need to notify a school office if they require access.

Read more: 'Unacceptable': Protesters enter Salmon Arm schools, forcing hold and secure procedures

