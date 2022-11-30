Oak Bay High file photo (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Students head home early after threat at Oak Bay High

All classes, practices and scheduled events are cancelled for the rest of the day

Oak Bay High students finish early with all planned practices and events cancelled after a threat Wednesday (Nov. 30).

On the advice of the Oak Bay Police Department, students and staff were released early as police investigated a written threat on a bathroom stall door.

The Greater Victoria School District (SD62) alerted the public and told parents to check their email for instructions after closing the school and sending kids home at 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”

All classes, practices and scheduled events were cancelled for the remainder of the day. SD61 said school is expected to resume as normal Thursday.

 

oak bay police

