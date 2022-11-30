Students head home early after threat at Oak Bay High

All classes, practices and scheduled events are cancelled for the rest of the day

Oak Bay High students finish early with all planned practices and events cancelled after a threat Wednesday (Nov. 30).

On the advice of the Oak Bay Police Department, students and staff were released early as police investigated a written threat on a bathroom stall door.

The Greater Victoria School District (SD62) alerted the public and told parents to check their email for instructions after closing the school and sending kids home at 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”

Community Update (12:42 p.m.): A threat has been made at Oak Bay High School. Under police advisement, students and staff will be released early as police conduct their investigation. For more info: https://t.co/55vrDd9f9H @OakBayPolice — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) November 30, 2022

