Man’s death at Willows Park deemed not suspicious

Oak Bay police said they were in the park June 1, around 4:30 p.m. after a man died in the park. The death is not considered suspicious. (Google Maps)

A police and emergency services presence at Willows Park Tuesday afternoon prompted some attention from park users.

The Oak Bay Police Department tweeted on June 1, at 4:40 p.m. to let residents know they were there responding to a man who died in the park.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

