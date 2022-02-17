A camera captured an image of this suspect in relation to a Feb. 10 break and enter in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

A camera captured an image of this suspect in relation to a Feb. 10 break and enter in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Surveillance camera snaps suspect in Saanich 7-locker break-in

Police look to identify individual captured in images

Saanich police are looking for help identifying a suspect after someone broke into several lockers in a parkade.

A camera captured the suspect in a Feb. 10 break and enter in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road.

The parkade door was pried open and someone rummaged through seven lockers, according to a social media post by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

The photo shows a clear face shot of an individual wearing a toque and mask. Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information can report anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after rocks used to break into Victoria business

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Falcon calls B.C. NDP economic plan ‘propaganda document’
Next story
Family needs help after toddler falls 20 feet onto concrete in B.C. park

Just Posted

Central Saanich council has approved 235 new rental units in two six-storey buildings in the Marigold neighbourhood of Central Saanich off Lochside Drive. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Developments)
235-unit second phase of Marigold project to rise in Central Saanich near Hwy. 17 intersection

A camera captured an image of this suspect in relation to a Feb. 10 break and enter in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
Surveillance camera snaps suspect in Saanich 7-locker break-in

St. John’s Academy teacher Bradley Myrholm, left, and student Matthew Edgson (right, front) with his classmates and the found police badge. (Courtesy of Bradley Myrholm)
Shawnigan Lake student finds stolen police badge during garbage pickup

Haven, a six-storey condominium project under construction at 1109 and 1115 Johnson St. will have units ranging from studio to three bedrooms, all of which will be reserved for families, seniors and individuals with middle incomes. (Proscenium Architecture/Chard Development)
Partnership aims to get middle-income earners into Victoria’s tight housing market