Suspect found hiding in bush after stolen truck crashes into Langford fire hydrant

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Friday (Dec. 9)

A man was arrested for impaired driving and possession of stolen property early Friday (Dec. 9) morning after police were called to the scene of a crash in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP said officers were called to the 900-block of Dunford Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found a pickup truck had crashed into a fire hydrant.

As officers arrived, the suspect – later identified as a 54-year-old man – was found walking away from the scene and attempting to hide in a bush. He was caught and observed showing signs of alcohol impairment, leading to his arrest.

Officers discovered after his arrest the truck that crashed had been reported stolen from Saanich on Dec. 5, and inside the truck were items that had been reported stolen from a home in the neighbourhood hours earlier.

The man was later released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court in early 2023, with conditions including reporting to a bail supervisor.

West Shore

