Suspect in Oak Bay screwdriver robbery arrested by Victoria police

An Oak Bay Police Department car parked outside the office on Monterey Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

No physical injuries were reported after someone brandished a screwdriver at a business in the 2600-block of Cadboro Bay Road, then took off with beer but no cash.

Oak Bay police were called Oct. 26 after a man demanded money, but with no money in hand, left with a 15-pack of Lucky and walked south on Cadboro Bay Road, according to a news release.

The suspect, described as a Caucasian man, 45 to 50 years old, with a slim build, was subsequently identified and arrested for attempted robberies in Victoria Police Department’s jurisdiction. Oak Bay police plan to recommend charges.

Learner driver nets nearly $600 in fines

An officer on speed patrol in the 3300-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road stopped a driver with a learner’s licence Oct. 27. The radar showed the vehicle travelling 97 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The driver was found without a qualified supervisor in the car and carrying too many passengers contrary to their learner licence requirements.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was ticketed for excessive speed ($368) and given two for driving contrary to restrictions at $109 for each violation.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police push to add electric bikes to patrol fleet

About 200 youth gather Halloween night

A group of youth reported to police shifted from the original site and splintered as the night went on Oct. 31. Several reports came into the Oak Bay Police Department of youth gathering, lighting fireworks and drinking alcohol at the Royal Victoria Golf Course. When officers arrived the youths immediately dispersed and moved toward Anderson Hill Park, police said. Roughly 150 to 200 youths were spotted and as the night progressed dispersed in smaller groups.

Suspect lifts $249 in pens

Police still seek a suspect after shoplifting reported in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

The suspect, described as a Caucasian man, about 5’10”, wearing a black ski mask, a grey hoodie with green neon writing on the sleeves, dark gloves, tan colour cargo pants and grey runners made off with sharpies and pens worth about $249.

Police patrolled the area but did not locate a suspect.

READ ALSO: Police step up enforcement after fireworks discharged at University of Victoria partygoers

Credit cancelled on stolen card

Oak Bay police are looking at surveillance footage after a credit card and debit card were reported stolen from someone at a local library on Oct. 28.

The suspect made several transactions with the stolen credit card including at a business in Oak Bay. The card has been cancelled and the investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect.

Licence plate swiped on Halloween

On Sunday, Oct. 31, a resident reported her rear licence plate (MV916L) stolen from her vehicle in the 3300-block of Upper Terrace. The licence plate was added to the police database as stolen.

Security system offers clues in theft from vehicle

Equipment, cards and candy were the latest items swiped from vehicles in Oak Bay.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, police received a theft from motor vehicle complaint in the 2000-block of Chaucer Street. It appears that the vehicle was unlocked, and the suspect stole a STIHL trimming machine valued at around $700, a credit card and a driver’s licence.

On Friday, Oct. 29, another was reported in the 1600-block of Clive Drive. Sometime overnight the suspect stole a BC Ferries Experience card and some candy. One of the neighbours had a security system and the investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department