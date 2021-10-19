(Black Press Media file photo)

Teen driver clocked doing 119 km/h on Oak Bay residential street

Police impounded vehicle for seven days, issued $483 fine

A young driver is without wheels after a Monday night stop, as pointed out on the Oak Bay police Twitter feed.

The person behind the tweet got a little sassy, adding images of cowboy boots and a sports car outlining how “those boots were made for walking for the next week” after an 18-year-old driver had their vehicle towed.

The teen was stopped for going 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Foul Bay Road. Caught travelling more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit meant a $483 fine.

The fine for 40 km/h over posted speed is $368.

On a first offence, the vehicle is towed and impounded for seven days. If within two years, a second offence means 30 days impounded and consequential offences are 60 days.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days

