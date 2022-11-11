The City of Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria will take place at the Provincial Cenotaph at the B.C. legislature today.
The ceremony will include a parade from Wharf to Government Street, Belleville, Menzies, and the legislature grounds.
The cenotaph is located at 614 Government Street and the events will start at 10:30 a.m. and go until 1:00 p.m.
Various streets will be closed in preparation for the ceremony and parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. and remaining closed until 12:30 p.m.
Those streets include:
Government Street from Fort Street to Superior Street;
Belleville Street from Menzies Street to Douglas Street;
Wharf Street from Fort Street, through Humboldt Street to Gordon Street
