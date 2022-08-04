Thieves steal car keys, purse, wine, jewelry, baby teeth from Nanaimo home

Anyone with information about unsolved crimes in Nanaimo is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo residents were away from their home for less than an hour, and that was enough time for thieves to break in and steal jewelry and numerous other items.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release this week, shared information about a break-and-enter and theft July 18 on Sunset Road in the north end.

The homeowners told police they had briefly gone out, and returned home at about 11 a.m. to find a window open and possessions stolen.

Thieves stole a leather purse, jewelry box, wedding rings, a charm bracelet, a Samsung tablet, two vehicle key fobs, two bottles of wine and a set of baby teeth. The purse is Roots brand and brown leather, the jewelry box is dark brown, the women’s rings are white gold, the men’s ring is gold with ‘JK’ engraved on it, and the bracelet is Pandora brand with multiple charms.

A man and a woman in a white or light grey van were seen at the property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-24660.

