Thousands in Greater Victoria still without power after major windstorm

Repairs could continue into Sunday (Nov. 6), BC Hydro says

Thousands in Greater Victoria remain without power after a major windstorm toppled trees onto power lines across B.C.’s South Coast Friday (Nov. 4) night.

The howling winds resulted in power outages to 330,000 BC Hydro customers throughout the province. By early Saturday (Nov. 5) morning, the company managed to restore power to 185,000 of those customers.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, just over 11,000 BC Hydro customers living in Greater Victoria are still without power.

“Crews worked through the night after strong winds and heavy rain left thousands of customers without powers on the Gulf Islands and southern region of Vancouver Island,” BC Hydro said in a statement.

The company said restoration work will continue throughout the day on Saturday, but due to extensive damage, some repairs could continue into Sunday (Nov. 6), especially for customers in more remote areas.

According to BC Hydro, many of the trees and branches knocked down by the extreme winds were weakened as a result of this year’s summer drought.

As repair work continues, BC Hydro will provide updated estimates for power restoration as they become available at bchydro.com/outages.

