A provincial grant worth $500,000 will help fund pedestrian safety near three schools in Central Saanich, including Keating Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)

A provincial grant worth $500,000 will help fund pedestrian safety near three schools in Central Saanich, including Keating Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three Central Saanich schools to see improvements in pedestrian safety

Provincial grant worth $500,000 to help fund improvements totalling $890,000

A grant worth $500,000 promises to improve pedestrian safety around three schools in Central Saanich.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said the grant will improve the safety of children and their families walking near Keating Elementary, Bayside Middle School and Brentwood Elementary.

“Walking and cycling to school should be a safe experience for children and their families,” he said in a release. “We are grateful to the Province of British Columbia for recognizing the importance of these upgrades for the school communities, and our wider community.”

RELATED: Sidney, Central Saanich benefit from B.C. funding for active transportation plans

The grant will help fund improvements totalling $890,000 to the crossing area on Central Saanich Road to Keating Elementary and the intersection at Wallace Drive and Marchant Road, which is a route travelled to both Bayside Middle School and Brentwood Elementary.

The proposed work includes the construction of new crosswalks with flashing lights plus several hundred metres of sidewalk extensions.

“Installing infrastructure is quite expensive and financing our Active Transportation Plan is going to require a multi-faceted approach,” said Windsor. “Contributions such as this really make all the difference for a community like ours with a modest tax base.”

Central Saanich’s contribution to the project is $390,000.

RELATED: Central Saanich surveys residents’ thoughts on active transportation plan

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Municipal GovernmentSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
‘Predictable and preventable’: Engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide
Next story
Young New York State girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Just Posted

Saanich council has endorsed the Uptown-Douglas Plan, which charts a course for upgrades and development in the corridor between the municipal hall and Tolmie Avenue, including around the Uptown Shopping Centre, pictured here. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)
Uptown-Douglas Plan approved after Saanich public hearing

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment plans to step awareness of scams in March after new figures show losses rose by 73 per cent in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraud losses in Sidney, North Saanich rose by 73 per cent in 2021

A rendering for a 162-unit apartment building that will be at the southwest corner of Vancouver and View streets. (Courtesy of Ciccozzi Architecture)
Victoria council approves development catering to residents less dependent on cars

Kevin Harter, CEO of the Victoria Hospice Society, says the 1.9 acres they hope to purchase from the Greater Victoria School District is ideal for their purposes. In advance of a decision by SD61, the society has begun developing a conservation plan for the adjacent section of Bowker Creek. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria school district invites final public input ahead of potential $2.5M land sale