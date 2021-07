Closure in effect from 7 to 10 p.m. between Millstream and Leigh roads

The passing lane in each direction on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway through Langford will be closed for three hours Thursday night. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

The passing lanes in each direction on the Trans-Canada Highway between Leigh and Millstream roads in Langford will be closed Thursday night for barrier replacement.

The work will take place between 7 and 10 p.m. on July 8 and road maintenance company Emcon Services is asking people to drive with caution through the construction zone.

