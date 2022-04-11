Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tories blast Liberals for ‘tax and spend’ budget

Conservative finance critic Ed Fast criticized the federal Liberal budget in question period, accusing the government of “tax and spend” policies that are harming the middle class. Rachel Bendayan, associate minister of finance, responded that the Liberals’ investments, including in housing, will help make life more affordable for Canadians.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Island couple returning the favour to Ukrainian family
Next story
UPDATED: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted his government’s electric vehicle moves during an appearance at Royal Roads University in Colwood on April 11. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Prime minister rolls into Greater Victoria to boost Liberal electric vehicle moves

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man dies in North Saanich fire Saturday morning

Goalscorer Diaz (right) pressures Forge FC during their season opener at Starlight Stadium on April 10. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC wins season-opener against Forge FC

Michelle Carpenter, owner of Mijo Taekwondo, is excited about the opportunity to hold live classes at SEAPARC Leisure Centre. (Contributed - Mijo Taekwondo)
Taekwondo kicks back into Sooke