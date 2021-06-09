Attempted vehicle theft sends Victoria city staffer, suspect to hospital

City vehicle crashed into street light and curb during attempted theft

Victoria police are investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A would-be vehicle thief and a city staffer were sent to hospital Wednesday morning after a struggle between the two resulted in a single-car collision.

Victoria police were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at 4:20 a.m. for a report of a collision and a number of bystanders attempting to restrain a person.

When police arrived, they were told a suspect had attempted to steal a City of Victoria vehicle. The driver of the vehicle had tried to intervene in the theft and the vehicle crashed into a street light and curb.

Bystanders told police the suspect then attempted to flee the scene and they worked to restrain him until police arrived to arrest him.

Both the suspect and the city staffer were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria