A recruits gets down to work in a training session. Sooke, Metchosin, and East Sooke fire departments are training 13 recruits to become firefighters over the next several months. (Sooke Fire Rescue – Facebook)

Training begins for 13 regional firefighter recruits

Sooke, Metchosin, and East Sooke fire departments work together to teach program

Three regional fire departments are training 13 recruits to become firefighters over the next several months.

The recruits completed their first 40 hours of training in January.

The Justice Institute of B.C. program includes six months of training, online sessions, and practical drills. The trainees learn about protective equipment, handling hazardous materials, first aid, how to get into buildings and other topics.

To work for local fire departments, recruits must also write three provincial firefighter exams and take a test of their hands-on skills.

The five recruits from Sooke, six from Metchosin, and two from East Sooke will continue to progress through the program until the end of May. They then transition to the full-service program for ongoing training through the remainder of 2023 and into early 2024.

Fire departments will start accepting applications for the 2024 firefighter recruit training program this fall.

Practice. Practice. Practice. Recruits learn what it takes to be a firefighter. Sooke, Metchosin, and East Sooke fire departments are training 13 recruits to become firefighters over the next several months. (Sooke Fire Rescue – Facebook)

