Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. A federal regulator says it has lifted a stop work order on tree cutting and grass mowing work along the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain tree cutting can resume as stop-work order on pipeline route lifts

Pipeline has plan to correct oversight of its contractors that could pose threats to nesting birds

A federal regulator has lifted a stop-work order on tree cutting and grass mowing along the route of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The Canada Energy Regulator says in a statement Trans Mountain has submitted a plan to correct deficiencies in the oversight of its contractors that could pose threats to nesting birds.

The regulator, which enforces safety and environmental guidelines for pipeline projects, issued a stop-work order on June 3 following investigations of tree-clearing work in suburban Vancouver area that could have impacted nesting birds.

The regulator says Trans Mountain’s plans now include improving field procedures to protect nesting birds and increasing direct supervision of its contractors.

Trans Mountain says in a statement the plan it filed to the regulator includes implementing enhanced communication, supervision and training measures before restarting pipeline clearing work.

The $12.6-billion expansion project will triple existing pipeline capacity to about 890,000 barrels per day of oil products, including diluted bitumen, lighter crude and refined fuel.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

energy sectoroil and gasTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure
Next story
VIDEO: Parks Canada partially opens multi-use pathway ʔapsčiik t̓ašii in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Just Posted

Work to offically include the traditional Indigenous name of PKOLS with the current name Mount Douglas Park is ongoing at the District of Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich postpones Mount Douglas Park renaming vote until next month

Pop Tart, the youngest calf of the humpback whale known by local ecotourism companies as Big Mama, feeds at the surface. The whale was one of three siblings spotted close together recently by a whale watching company, a rare occurrence for humpbacks, experts say. (Photo by April Ryan/Maya’s Legacy/Pacific Whale Watching Association)
Rare whale siblings gathering in Salish Sea has researchers excited

One person with a killer 90-second video will walk away with a $62.50 an hour job this summer – camping across Canada for 40 days. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Canada’s Best Summer Job comes with $20,000 payment for 40 days of camping

A District of Saanich survey found residents feel content with their quality of life overall, with improvements in infrastructure and safety at the top of respondents’ minds. (Black Press Media file photo)
Citizen survey finds 88 per cent of Saanich residents content with overall quality of life